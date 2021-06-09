The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Keeping a closer eye on seabirds with drones and artificial intelligence

Category: Environment Hits: 7

Drones and artificial intelligence can monitor large colonies of seabirds as well as traditional on-the-ground methods, while reducing costs, labor and the risk of human error, a new study finds. Scientists used an AI deep-learning algorithm to analyze more than 10,000 drone images of mixed colonies of seabirds in the Falkland Islands/Malvinas. The algorithm's automated counts closely matched human counts 90% of the time.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210608203706.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version