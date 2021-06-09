Keeping a closer eye on seabirds with drones and artificial intelligence

Articles

Drones and artificial intelligence can monitor large colonies of seabirds as well as traditional on-the-ground methods, while reducing costs, labor and the risk of human error, a new study finds. Scientists used an AI deep-learning algorithm to analyze more than 10,000 drone images of mixed colonies of seabirds in the Falkland Islands/Malvinas. The algorithm's automated counts closely matched human counts 90% of the time.

