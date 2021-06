Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 June 2021

Cows can pass on the hypoglycin A toxin through their milk, a study shows. The substance can cause severe symptoms in humans and animals. Small amounts of the toxin were detected in the raw milk of cows that grazed in a pasture exposed to sycamore maple. The team calls for further investigations to realistically assess the potential dangers.

