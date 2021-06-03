New study further advances the treatment of chronic pain

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 21:13 Hits: 2

Scientists have demonstrated that conolidine, a natural painkiller derived from the pinwheel flower and traditionally used in Chinese medicine, interacts with the newly identified opioid receptor ACKR3/CXCR7 that regulates opioid peptides naturally produced in the brain. The researchers also developed a synthetic analogue of conolidine, RTI-5152-12, which displays an even greater activity on the receptor.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210603171309.htm