Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 12:46 Hits: 4

In network science, the famous 'friendship paradox' describes why your friends are (on average) more popular, richer, and more attractive than you are. But a slightly more nuanced picture emerges when we apply mathematics to real-world data.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210607084636.htm