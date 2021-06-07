Registration Open for Environmental Justice Academy in Dayton

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 04:00 Hits: 3

EPA and Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission Co-Sponsoring EJ Academy

CHICAGO (June 7, 2021) --Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission announced that applications are now being accepted for the Environmental Justice Academy in Dayton, Ohio.

The EJ Academy is a training program developed for emerging community, non-profit, and environmental leaders to help cultivate skills to identify and address environmental challenges in their communities. Applications to the EJ Academy can be accessed at https://www.epa.gov/oh/ej-academy . The academy will be held at, and with the support of, the University of Dayton starting September 10 and 11. The EJ Academy consists of a nine-month program of courses, assignments, and projects. This is the inaugural academy co-sponsored by EPA in Ohio.

To learn more about the EJ Academy, people can also sign up for one of two conference calls: Thursday, June 17, from 7-8:00 p.m. EST or Wednesday, June 23, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. EST. Further details can be found on the EJ Academy webpage listed above.

MVRPC has served the planning needs of the Dayton, Ohio, metropolitan area, and Miami Valley in Southwest Ohio since 1964. MVRPC serves as a Regional Planning Commission in the Region and Metropolitan Planning Organization for Darke, Preble, Montgomery, Miami, and Greene counties, plus a portion of Northern Warren County in Dayton, Ohio.

Environmental justice is the fair treatment of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income, with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies. EPA and MVRPC share a commitment to building equitable, healthy, and thriving communities.

For more information about the EJ Academy, including how to apply, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/oh/ej-academy

For more information about Environmental Justice: https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice