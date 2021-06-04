The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Gene protection for COVID-19 identified

Category: Environment Hits: 1

A genetic link has been discovered explaining why some people catch COVID but don't get sick. The gene is found three times as often in people who are asymptomatic. This is the first clear evidence of genetic resistance because the study compared severely affected people with an asymptomatic COVID group and used next generation sequencing to focus in detail and at scale on the HLA genes which are packed together on chromosome 6.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210604135415.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version