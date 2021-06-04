Gene protection for COVID-19 identified

Articles

A genetic link has been discovered explaining why some people catch COVID but don't get sick. The gene is found three times as often in people who are asymptomatic. This is the first clear evidence of genetic resistance because the study compared severely affected people with an asymptomatic COVID group and used next generation sequencing to focus in detail and at scale on the HLA genes which are packed together on chromosome 6.

