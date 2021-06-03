Mangrove root model may hold the key to preventing coastal erosion

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 15:19 Hits: 2

How mangrove roots interact with water flow is believed to be a key element in mitigating coastal erosion. Researchers are the first to quantify the optimal mangrove root hydrodynamic with a predictive model, which provides insight into the sediment transport and erosion processes that govern the evolution of the shapes of shorelines. Results can provide useful guidance for coastal managers restoring estuarine mangrove forests or planting mangroves as part of living shoreline stabilization.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210603111957.htm