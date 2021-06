Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 05 June 2021 01:36 Hits: 13

New research finds that increases in monsoon rainfall over the past million years were linked with increases in atmospheric CO2 and the import of moisture from the southern hemisphere, which suggests stronger rains in the future as CO2 levels rise.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210604213603.htm