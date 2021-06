Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 16:51 Hits: 25

The Biden administration is taking aim at Trump-era rollbacks to endangered species protections, though environmental advocates have raised concerns about how long their actions could take.In a statement on Friday, federal agencies said they would “...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/556885-biden-administration-announces-plan-to-reverse-trump-endangered