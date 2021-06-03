The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Genetic base editing treats sickle cell disease in mice

Sickle cell disease leads to chronic pain, organ failure, and early death in patients worldwide. A team has demonstrated a gene editing approach that efficiently corrects the mutation underlying SCD in patient blood stem cells and in mice. This treatment rescued disease symptoms in animal models, enabling long-lasting production of healthy blood cells, and could inspire a therapeutic strategy for SCD.

