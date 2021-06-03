The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Is Earth's core lopsided? Strange goings-on in our planet's interior

Seismic waves generated by earthquakes travel through Earth's solid iron inner core faster in the direction of the rotation axis than along the equator. Scientists created a core growth model to explain this. To fit seismic data, the model predicts that asymmetric growth of the core leads to crystal movement that preferentially aligns iron-nickel crystals north-south. The model implies that the core is only 0.5-1.5 billion years old, a fraction of Earth's age.

