Is Earth's core lopsided? Strange goings-on in our planet's interior

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 15:19 Hits: 5

Seismic waves generated by earthquakes travel through Earth's solid iron inner core faster in the direction of the rotation axis than along the equator. Scientists created a core growth model to explain this. To fit seismic data, the model predicts that asymmetric growth of the core leads to crystal movement that preferentially aligns iron-nickel crystals north-south. The model implies that the core is only 0.5-1.5 billion years old, a fraction of Earth's age.

