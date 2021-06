Articles

Thursday, 03 June 2021

Whales are largely protected from direct catch, but many populations' numbers still remain far below what they once were. A study suggests that, in addition to smaller population sizes, those whales that survive are struggling. As evidence, they find that right whales living in the North Atlantic today are significantly shorter than those born 30 to 40 years ago.

