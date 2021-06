Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021

A new study published on Thursday found that North Atlantic right whales have shrunk by an average of 3 feet over the past 20 years.The study published in the peer-reviewed science journal Current Biology said the shrinking of the marine...

