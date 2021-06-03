EPA begins public comment period on proposed cleanup plan for ASARCO Taylor Springs Superfund site, Taylor Springs, Illinois

News Releases from Region 05

Public comment period begins June 7 and ends July 7

CHICAGO (June 3, 2021) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin a 30-day public comment period on the proposed plan to address contaminated soil, sediments, groundwater and surface water at the ASARCO Taylor Springs Superfund site in Taylor Springs, Illinois. EPA proposes to excavate contaminated soil from the facility and from properties near the site, consolidate and cover the contaminated material, and place site controls to restrict access and exposure. The plan also includes institutional controls to prevent the use of underlying groundwater.

American Zinc, Lead, and Smelting Co. established a metals plant in 1912 and conducted zinc smelting, refining and sulfuric acid production operations until 1930. The company began zinc oxide production in 1917. Waste products from plant operations were transported and dumped on-site. Coal ash from the plant’s gas-producing operations also were spread on-site. ASARCO purchased the property in 1971 and continued zinc smelting and refining activities. ASARCO leased the facility area to Midwest Zinc-Hillsboro, which continued to produce zinc oxide until all operations at the plant ceased in 2004 and processing equipment was removed. In 2006, EPA added the site to the National Priorities List, a list of the most contaminated sites in the nation.

EPA will review and respond to comments before finalizing a cleanup plan. The agency will accept comments on the proposal from June 7 to July 7. The public may submit comments:

For more information: www.epa.gov/superfund/asarco-taylor-springs .



