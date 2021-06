Articles

Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021

Zebrafish exposed to the leading cannabinoids found in cannabis in the earliest stages of development suffer a significant drop in neural activity later in life, according to a new study that has implications for prenatal development in humans.

