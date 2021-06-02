The best strawberries to grow in hot locations

Articles

It's strawberry season in many parts of the U.S, and supermarkets are teeming with these fresh heart-shaped treats. Although the bright red, juicy fruit can grow almost anywhere with lots of sunlight, production in some hot, dry regions is a challenge. Now, researchers have identified five cultivars that are best suited for this climate, which could help farmers and consumers get the most fragrant, sweetest berries.

