Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021

A federal judge in South Dakota on Wednesday denied a bid by the state’s Republican Gov. Kristi Noem to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day after her request for a permit was denied by the Biden administration.In...

