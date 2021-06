Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 03:04 Hits: 6

The US government halted all petroleum activities in an Alaskan wildlife reserve pending an environmental review. The decision was hailed by environmental groups, but state officials vowed to contest it.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/biden-administration-halts-oil-exploration-in-alaska-s-arctic-refuge/a-57751093?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss