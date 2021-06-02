Biden Administration to Support Local Food Initiative, Environmental Protection, and Community Revitalization in Fort Collins, Colorado

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 04:00 Hits: 9

Fort Collins, Colo. – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service is announcing new technical assistance to help 13 communities nationwide—including Fort Collins, Colorado—develop local food systems and placemaking strategies. The assistance is provided to The Family Center/La Familia multicultural family resource center through Local Foods, Local Places (LFLP), a federal initiative that helps communities reinvest in existing neighborhoods and improve quality of life for all residents as they develop the local food economy.

“Vibrant local food systems contribute to human health, well-being, and food security in our communities,” said EPA Acting Regional Administrator Debra H. Thomas. “EPA looks forward to supporting The Family Center/La Familia as staff develop food resiliency programs that will benefit underserved individuals and families in Fort Collins.”

Each selected community will work with a team of federal, state, and regional experts to address local agricultural, environmental, public health, economic development and equity issues. Together, they will develop a community-led action plan to strengthen the local food system and spur revitalization of often-overlooked neighborhoods in the community. The 13 partner communities being announced today were selected from 97 applicants.

Through the LFLP partnership, The Family Center/La Familia multicultural family resource center will engage Latinx residents in a predominantly low-income immigrant corridor in Fort Collins. The project will focus on creating more resident options for upward economic mobility, celebrating existing local cultural culinary talents, and supporting a more comprehensive and resilient local food system.

Since its launch in 2014, LFLP has assisted more than 125 communities across the country to develop local food enterprises, such as farmers markets, community gardens, cooperative grocery stores, and food hubs that improve environmental, economic, and health outcomes.

For more information on Local Foods, Local Places, visit: http://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/local-foods-local-places

For more information about LFLP communities selected in 2021, visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/local-foods-local-places#2021

