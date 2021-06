Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 14:07 Hits: 9

Women carrying human papillomavirus (HPV) run an elevated risk of preterm birth, a new study shows. A connection can thus be seen between the virus itself and the risk for preterm birth that previously has been observed in pregnant women who have undergone treatment for abnormal cell changes due to HPV.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210601100715.htm