Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 14:07 Hits: 2

Engineers have developed a technology that turns a conventional light microscope into what's called a super-resolution microscope. It improves the microscope's resolution (from 200 nm to 40 nm) so that it can be used to directly observe finer structures and details in living cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210601100729.htm