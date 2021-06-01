Innovative surgical simulator is a significant advance in training trauma teams

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 20:50 Hits: 5

Simulators have long been used for training surgeons and surgical teams, but traditional simulator platforms typically have a built-in limitation: they often simulate one or a limited number of conditions that require performance of isolated tasks, such as placing an intravenous catheter, instead of simulating and providing opportunities for feedback on the performance of multiple interventions that a trauma victim may require at the same time. To overcome this limitation, the Advanced Modular Manikin (AMM), an innovative simulation platform that allows integration of other simulation devices, was developed and field testing was conducted, with support from the Department of Defense (DoD).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210601165044.htm