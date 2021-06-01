How AI could alert firefighters of imminent danger

Articles

Researchers have developed an artificial-intelligence-powered tool to predict and warn of a deadly phenomenon in burning buildings known as flashover, when flammable materials in a room ignite almost simultaneously, producing a potentially ferocious blaze. The tool's predictions are based on temperature data from a building's heat detectors, and, remarkably, it is designed to operate even after heat detectors begin to fail, making do with the remaining devices.

