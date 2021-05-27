NRDC: Sound Science Returns to EPA

WASHINGTON – The Environmental Protection Agency confirmed that it’s scrapping a dangerous Trump-era rule that would have undercut the use of sound scientific studies for setting health-based pollution limits.

Vijay Limaye, a staff scientist at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) made the following statement:

“The Biden administration is returning science to its rightful role in the crafting of commonsense safeguards to protect public health and the environment.

“Now we need to follow what independent research tells us is necessary to curb toxic pollutants, clean our air and protect streams and wetlands. The more we learn about the dangers of pesticides, soot and smog, and toxic chemicals in our water, the more urgent the task of protecting our families and communities.”

For more on the Trump administration’s efforts to censor science, see this earlier blog: https://www.nrdc.org/experts/vijay-limaye/nrdc-fights-dangerous-science-censorship-plan-epa

###



NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC