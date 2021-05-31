The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Newly discovered African 'climate seesaw' drove human evolution

Category: Environment Hits: 0

A scientific consortium has found that ancient El Niño-like weather patterns were the primary drivers of environmental change in sub-Saharan Africa over the last 620 thousand years - the critical time-frame for the evolution of our species. The group found that these ancient weather patterns had more profound impacts in sub-Saharan Africa than glacial-interglacial cycles more commonly linked to human evolution.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210531153205.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version