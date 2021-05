Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 15:40 Hits: 7

Chemotherapy destroys stem cells, which then cannot develop into immune cells and become part of the body's defenses. There are drugs that can remedy this, but previously we did not know exactly how these drugs worked. Now, a new study details their function providing new knowledge that may improve stem cell transplantation and lead to better drug design in the future.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210528114025.htm