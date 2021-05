Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 13:35 Hits: 2

Memorial Day weekend gas prices are going to hit a seven-year high after the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.AAA reported the current average gas price is $3.04 compared to $1.97 last year during the holiday weekend. This increase will impact many...

