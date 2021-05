Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 05:21 Hits: 5

A year after the huge Norilsk oil spill, there's just been another leak — one of many. The country's oil giants fear transparency. But transparency has the power to fix the leaking pipes, says Tatiana Kondratenko.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-i-m-afraid-of-being-outspoken-about-russia-s-oil-industry/a-57686600?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss