While DNA is often idealized as the 'molecule of life', it is also a highly sophisticated polymer that can be used for next-generation materials. Now scientists have started to harness these properties to craft 'topologically tunable' DNA-based complex fluids and soft materials with potential applications in drug delivery and tissue regeneration.

