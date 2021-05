Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 00:42 Hits: 6

Scientists investigated how the immune system's previous exposure to cold-causing coronaviruses impact immune response to COVID-19. In doing so, they discovered one cross-reactive coronavirus antibody that's triggered during a COVID-19 infection.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210527204230.htm