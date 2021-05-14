Governor Newsom Proposes California Comeback Plan

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom proposed his $100 billion California Comeback Plan today – the biggest economic recovery package in California history. Among other priorities, the proposal allocates financial resources to help consumers struggling with utility debt and address the impacts of climate change, including combating wildfires, reducing emissions, and fast-tracking our efforts to build a cleaner and more resilient electricity grid.

Following is a quote from Victoria Rome, Director of California Government Affairs at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council).

“Californians have been hard hit by the effects of climate change and the pandemic. Governor Newsom and Legislative leaders have proposed significant investments from the historic budget surplus that will provide financial assistance to many struggling families, while helping to clean our air, combat wildfires, and further modernize our electric grid. Those investments would give many Californians a much-needed sigh of relief as the state works toward economic recovery.”

