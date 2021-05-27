U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Requesting Public Comments on Olin Corporation Facility Cleanup Plan

Category: Environment Hits: 1
CHICAGO (May 26, 2021) -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced a 60-day public comment period on Olin Corp’s proposed plan to sample and clean up contaminated soil and groundwater at its facility in East Alton, Illinois. EPA issued a Statement of Basis under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act which proposes methods for the company to clean up the property. As part of the proposal the agency will also impose legal restrictions to prevent the use of groundwater on the property for drinking.
Olin must clean up the contamination caused by its improper disposal of scrap, clay shooting targets, residues from explosives and other waste at the property. The company must also address stockpiled ballistics sand that may be contaminated with lead and other metals.
EPA will review public comments before approving a final cleanup plan for the facility. The agency may modify the proposed remedy, or select another remedy based on any new information or public comments.
The proposed cleanup plan outlines specific actions which include:
EPA’s Statement of Basis, a legal document that explains cleanup requirements, also proposes an Environmental Covenant to govern long-term care of the site following the cleanup. Olin is required to provide ongoing maintenance and to annually certify its compliance.
Comments on the cleanup plan will be accepted from May 26 to July 25. The Statement of Basis is available for review online at:
www.epa.gov/hwcorrectiveactionsites/hazardous-waste-cleanup-olin-corporation-east-alton-illinois[1]
East Alton Public Library District
250 Washington Ave
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-0787
Questions about the cleanup plan can be directed to Zack Sasnow[2] ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ), U.S. EPA Project Manager or 312-886-0258
Public input is important. Anyone who is unable to access the Statement of Basis or other difficulty submitting a comment can contact Ruth Muhtsun[3] ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) or 312-886-6595.
