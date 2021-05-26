The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How antibiotic-filled feces helps 'bessbug' beetles stay healthy

Researchers have discovered that the frass of the horned passalus beetle is teeming with antibiotic and antifungal chemicals similar to the ones that humans use to ward off bacterial and fungal infections. Understanding the symbiotic relationship between bessbug beetles, actinomycetes and their antimicrobial compounds could help speed the search for new antibiotic drugs, and help doctors create better strategies for preventing the rise of antibiotic-resistant infections.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210526115450.htm

