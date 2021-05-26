The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Technology to monitor mental wellbeing might be right at your fingertips

To help patients manage their mental wellness between appointments, researchers have developed a smart device-based electronic platform that can continuously monitor the state of hyperarousal, one of the signs of psychiatric distress. They said this advanced technology could read facial cues, analyze voice patterns and integrate readings from built-in vital signs sensors on smartwatches to determine if a patient is under stress.

