Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Chevron shareholders on Wednesday backed a proposal for the company to cut its emissions. A spokesperson for the company confirmed to The Hill that a preliminary total for the measure calling for cuts to the company’s “Scope 3” emissions showed...

