EPA Implements Court Decision Overturning Restrictive Trump-Era Rule; Reaffirms Commitment to Use Best Available Science

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the finalization of a rule that effectuates the vacatur of the previous administration’s rulemaking titled “Strengthening Transparency in Pivotal Science Underlying Significant Regulatory Actions and Influential Scientific Information.”

“This action ensures that EPA can utilize the best available science and data to support our work to protect the public from pollution,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “The Biden-Harris Administration has an unwavering commitment to scientific integrity, and to listening to experts and scientists so we can move forward with urgency to deliver on EPA’s mission.”

The finalization of the vacatur rule announced today effectuates the February 1, 2021, U.S. District Court for the District of Montana order vacating and remanding the Science Transparency rule to EPA. The vacatur rule is effective immediately upon publication in the Federal Register.

