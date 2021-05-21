The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Telling up from down: How marine flatworms learn to sense gravity

All life forms are endowed with the ability to sense gravity. However, the mechanism is not well-understood in acoels, a group of marine flatworms that represent a primitive invertebrate (without backbone) lifeform. In a new study, zoologists suggest necessary conditions for this ability to develop in hatchlings of an acoel species native to Okayama sea coasts, opening doors to understanding evolution better and pathology treatment applications in humans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210521094458.htm

