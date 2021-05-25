Probing deeper into origins of cosmic rays

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 15:37 Hits: 1

Researchers know cosmic rays originate from the multitude of stars in the Milky Way and other galaxies. The difficulty is tracing the particles to specific sources, because the turbulence of interstellar gas, plasma, and dust causes them to scatter and rescatter in different directions. Researchers developed a simulation model to better understand these and other cosmic ray transport characteristics, with the goal of developing algorithms to enhance existing detection techniques.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210525113729.htm