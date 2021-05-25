The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Non-hallucinogenic psychedelic analog reverses effects of stress in mouse study

A novel compound similar in structure to the psychedelic drug ibogaine, but lacking its toxic and hallucinogenic effects, has been found to rapidly reverse the effects of stress in mice. Researchers found that a single dose of tabernanthalog (TBG) can correct stress-induced behavioral deficits, including anxiety and cognitive inflexibility, and also promotes the regrowth of neuronal connections and restores neural circuits in the brain that are disrupted by stress.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210525160842.htm

