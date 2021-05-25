The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Technique to evaluate wind turbines may boost wind power production

With a global impetus toward utilizing more renewable energy sources, wind presents a promising, increasingly tapped resource. Despite the many technological advancements made in upgrading wind-powered systems, a systematic and reliable way to assess competing technologies has been a challenge. Researchers have used advanced data science methods and ideas from the social sciences to compare the performance of different wind turbine designs.

