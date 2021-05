Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 20:09 Hits: 6

How does the switch to a high-deductible health plan affect children with asthma? A new study suggests that enrollment in a high-deductible health plan (HDHP) may not be associated with changes in asthma medication use or asthma exacerbations when medications are exempt from the deductible.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210525160913.htm