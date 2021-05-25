EPA settles federal stormwater violations with Boise builder/developer ZWJ Properties

(SEATTLE ) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has settled a series of Clean Water Act violations by ZWJ Properties, LLC for its Win Hollow Subdivision construction site in Boise, Idaho that discharges to Crane Creek, a tributary of the Boise River.

EPA alleged that ZWJ Properties:

Discharged uncontrolled wastewater from washout of concrete and failed to take corrective action in response to the unpermitted discharge.

Failed to minimize the discharge of pollutants in stormwater from its construction activities, which resulted in turbid discharges from the site into waters of the United States.

Failed to maintain an adequate Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan.

Failed to install and maintain Best Management Practices, such as erosion and sediment control measures; and

Failed to conduct required inspections.

ZWJ Properties agreed to pay a civil penalty of $62,000 to resolve EPA’s allegations.

Managing stormwater at construction sites prevents erosion. Uncontrolled stormwater runoff can cause serious problems for the environment and people, including sediment choked rivers and streams; flooding and property damage; impaired opportunities for fishing and swimming, and in some extreme cases, threats to public drinking water systems.

# # #

For more information about EPA Stormwater enforcement: https://www.epa.gov/npdes/npdes-stormwater-program