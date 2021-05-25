EPA settles federal stormwater violations with Boise builder/developer ZWJ Properties

Category: Environment Hits: 0
(SEATTLE ) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has settled a series of Clean Water Act violations by ZWJ Properties, LLC for its Win Hollow Subdivision construction site in Boise, Idaho that discharges to Crane Creek, a tributary of the Boise River.
EPA alleged that ZWJ Properties:
ZWJ Properties agreed to pay a civil penalty of $62,000 to resolve EPA’s allegations.
Managing stormwater at construction sites prevents erosion. Uncontrolled stormwater runoff can cause serious problems for the environment and people, including sediment choked rivers and streams; flooding and property damage; impaired opportunities for fishing and swimming, and in some extreme cases, threats to public drinking water systems.
