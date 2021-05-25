EPA Seeks Input on the Review of Oil and Natural Gas New Source Performance Standards

WASHINGTON (MAY 25,2021) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) invites small businesses, governments, and not-for-profit organizations to serve as Small Entity Representatives (SERs) to a possible Small Business Advocacy Review (SBAR) panel. If a panel is required, it will focus on the agency’s development of a rule that proposes to reduce methane and other harmful pollutants from new, modified and reconstructed sources in the oil and natural gas industry.

SBAR panels include federal representatives from the Small Business Administration (SBA), the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and EPA. Panels consult with a selected group of SERs who provide advice and recommendations on behalf of their company, community, or organization to inform the panel members about the potential impacts of the proposed rule on small entities.

EPA seeks self-nominations directly from the small entities that may be subject to the rule requirements. Other representatives, such as trade associations that exclusively or at least primarily represent potentially regulated small entities, may also serve as SERs.

Self-nominations must be received by June 4, 2021.

To nominate yourself as an SER, visit: https://www.epa.gov/reg-flex/potential-sbar-panel-review-oil-and-natural-gas-new-source-performance-standards .

Read more information about EPA’s upcoming proposed oil and natural gas rulemaking by visiting https://www.epa.gov/controlling-air-pollution-oil-and-natural-gas-industry .