Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 13:20 Hits: 9

A natural food supplement reduces anxiety in mice, according to a new study. The plant-derived substance, beta-sitosterol, was found to produce this effect both on its own and in synergic combination with an antidepressant.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210524092024.htm