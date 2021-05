Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 15:00 Hits: 1

The Supreme Court in a unanimous decision Monday backed Guam’s bid to pursue payment from the U.S. government for hazardous waste dumping by the Navy at the territory’s Ordot Dump.The ruling, written by Justice Clarence Thomas, reversed a decision...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/555059-supreme-court-backs-guams-bid-to-get-payments-from-us-for-hazardous