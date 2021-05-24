Infertility poses major threat to biodiversity during climate change, study warns

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 20:17 Hits: 0

A new study by ecologists warns that heat-induced male infertility will see some species succumb to the effects of climate change earlier than thought. Currently, scientists are trying to predict where species will be lost due to climate change so they can plan effective conservation strategies. However, research on temperature tolerance has generally focused on the temperatures that are lethal to organisms, rather than those at which organisms can no longer breed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210524161754.htm