Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 17:39 Hits: 1

Latinx young adults who experience heart-focused anxiety could be at greater risk for mental health disorders. New research indicates that heart-focused anxiety among that group is a statistically significant predictor for general depression and overall anxiety.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210520133940.htm