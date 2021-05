Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 21 May 2021

A group of researchers has succeeded in splitting the E. coli chromosome into three of 1 million base pairs. The 1 million base pairs chromosome can be used for E. coli transformation. This E. coli-based technology has the potential to greatly advance synthetic genomics.

