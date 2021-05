Articles

Thursday, 20 May 2021

The chemical bisphenol F (found in plastics) can induce changes in a gene that is vital for neurological development. The mechanism could explain why exposure to this chemical during the fetal stage may be connected with a lower IQ at seven years of age -- an association previously seen by the same research group.

