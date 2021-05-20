The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

E-scooters as a new micro-mobility service

Category: Environment Hits: 10

Researchers found that e-scooters provide an important alternative mode of transit in urban areas, with growing utility as a micro-mobility service in Singapore. The researchers' study revealed several implications for more effective harnessing and regulation of e-scooters as a mode of transit, including where to deploy e-scooters to satisfy demand unmet by other modes of transit, and how best to strike a balance between private operators and public welfare.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210520133821.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version